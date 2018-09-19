Cities prepping for Cruisin’ the Coast crowds

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - There are less than two weeks until the 22nd annual Cruisin' the Coast in South Mississippi.
Cities across the coast are prepping for the big event, which features antique and classic cars for an entire week.
Ocean Springs has welcome signs posted throughout downtown.
Over in Gautier, the city has a digital sign that details where people can find the fun.
Thousands will hit the streets in 11 days to set their sights on unique cars. Car enthusiasts from 40 states plus Canada, Germany and Puerto Rico will be in town for the event.
There are designated stops from Bay St. Louis all the way down to Pascagoula. Each city will be set up as a mini festival, complete with live bands, food and more!
Last year, more than 8,000 vehicles registered for the event. It will be held from September 30 to October 7. Click here to visit Cruisin' the Coast online.
