Biloxi to receive federal funding for opioid treatments

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Eighteen community health centers through Mississippi will receive just over $5 million in federal funding to implement treatments for opioid and substance abuse.
Funding will go to health centers in Ashland, Biloxi, Canton, Clarksdale, Fayette, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Laurel, Lexington, Mantachie, Meridian, Mound Bayou, Pearl, Port Gibson, Sebastopol, Shubuta, and Smithville.
“Opioid addiction and the problems stemming from substance abuse are a growing problem in Mississippi,” Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “These grants are part of a broader approach to fight not just the crime associated with opioid trafficking, but also the very personal toll these drugs take individuals and families.”
The awards to Mississippi are part of more than 1,200 grants nationwide awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Expanding Access to Quality Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health Services (SUD-MH) grants are intended to support evidence-based strategies to treat substance use disorders.
The following 14 community health clinics in Mississippi will each receive $285,000:
- · North Mississippi Primary Health Care, Inc., Ashland
- · G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center, Inc., Canton
- · Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center, Inc., Clarksdale
- · Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center, Inc., Fayette
- · Central Mississippi Civic Improvement Association, Inc., Jackson
- · Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc., Jackson
- · Family Health Center, Inc. Laurel
- · Dr. Arenia C. Mallory Community Health Center, Inc., Lexington
- · Greater Meridian Health Clinic, Inc., Meridian
- · Delta Health Center, Inc., Mound Bayou
- · Family Health Care Clinic, Inc., Pearl
- · East Central Mississippi Health Care, Inc., Sebastopol
- · Outreach Health Services, Inc., Shubuta
- · Access Family Health Services, Inc., Smithville
Other awards include:
- · Southeast Mississippi Rural Health, Inc., Hattiesburg - $282,660
- · Claiborne County Family Health Center, Port Gibson - $282,235
- · Coastal Family Health Center, Inc. Biloxi - $280,379
- · Mantachie Rural Health Care, Inc., Mantachie - $195,220
