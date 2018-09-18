Walker’s attorney asks for revocation hearing delay

In February, United States District Judge Keith Starrett ruled on Walker’s request to have his restitution payments lowered. Starrett denied the request, saying, “No accounting was furnished showing that the Movant has made any significant effort to adjust his lifestyle to provide for payment of the Court ordered monetary sanctions.” Walker’s attorney cites that February hearing in his motion for a continuance. “Additional time is needed to obtain a copy of the defendant’s Presentence Investigation Report and a transcript of the status hearing held on February 5, 2018.”