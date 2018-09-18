Walker’s attorney asks for revocation hearing delay

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Dr. Bill Walker may not return to a federal courtroom Wednesday. His defense attorney just filed a motion to continue, asking a judge to delay a supervised release revocation hearing until October 19. “The requested continuance will serve the ends of justice and is not sought for purposes of delay,” defense attorney John Weber wrote in the Tuesday motion.
The document says Walker’s team needs the extra month “to provide the court a clear picture of the defendant’s finances, and to provide the court with information showing a good faith effort to make payments toward outstanding restitution and fine.”
When Walker left a federal prison, a district court judge ordered him to pay $5,000 a month to pay off $572,000 in restitution, and a $125,000 fine. However, prosecutors contend the former Department of Marine Resources executive director has failed to pay the full amount he owes.
In February, United States District Judge Keith Starrett ruled on Walker’s request to have his restitution payments lowered. Starrett denied the request, saying, “No accounting was furnished showing that the Movant has made any significant effort to adjust his lifestyle to provide for payment of the Court ordered monetary sanctions.” Walker’s attorney cites that February hearing in his motion for a continuance. “Additional time is needed to obtain a copy of the defendant’s Presentence Investigation Report and a transcript of the status hearing held on February 5, 2018.”
Dr. Walker went to federal prison in 2014 after admitting he defrauded the government. His supervised released started in late 2017.
An on line posting in the Bill Walker court file says the motion to continue is unopposed by prosecutors. The judge has not ruled on the motion yet.
