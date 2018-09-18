Two-vehicle crash injures road crew in Forrest Co.

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Two workers were airlifted to a nearby hospital after being struck during a two-vehicle crash in Forrest Count around noon. According to authorities, a pickup truck collided with a van causing the van to strike the paving equipment which hit the workers.
Officials say both men are employed with Dunn Road Builders.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Traffic in the northbound lane will be slow as emergency crews work to clear the scene.
Authorities say there are no arrests at this time.
