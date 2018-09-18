Two males arrested in recent George County burglaries

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - George County deputies arrested 18-year-old Coy Mitchell White III on 6 felony charges including Commercial Burglaries and Residential Burglaries.
George County deputies also arrested 18-year-old Jerry Martinez for 5 counts of Commercial Burglary.
On September 13 investigators received several calls from residents in the Rocky Creek Community reporting vehicles that had been burglarized overnight. Deputies say items were stolen from 8 vehicles at multiple residences. Also, a residential burglary was reported in the Agricola Community on Sept 11.
During the course of the investigation, officials were able to form a suspect. Search warrants were served on the suspect’s vehicle and residence.
Deputies say the search warrants led to multiple items that were reported stolen recovered including: weapons, electronics, drugs, drug paraphernalia,firearm accessories, and money stolen earlier that day.
White was initially arrested as the suspect, and Martinez was arrested in connection with the crimes.
Deputies are still investigating. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.