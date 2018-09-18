Pass Christian residents want slabs removed

Pass Christian, MS (WLOX) - Two years after the City of Pass Christian ordered the removal of concrete slabs left from Hurricane Katrina, the work to remove the slabs continues.
“They are taking up slabs as we speak in the city of Pass Christian,” said resident Mike Wilburn. “They’re giving letters out and taking notes to people to get them taken up.”
From Wilburn’s porch, he can see a vacant tennis court and a base for what used to be a gazebo. Both were part of a condominium complex washed away during Katrina. “It’s been 13 years and it’s time for it to go,” Wilburn said.
Wilburn took his concerns to city leaders. “I would like to see the tennis court removed and the concrete area along with the gazebo concrete,” he said. “I would like to see it removed, excavated and cleaned out.”
The city’s ordinance defines a slab as concrete or masonry driveways, sidewalks, patios, retaining walls and parking pads. The ordinance also includes any pavement which is old and pre used.
According to Alderman Buddy Clark, tennis courts aren’t included in the ordinance. “I don’t see it as a safety concern because all the anchor bolts on the tennis court and gazebo have been removed and the property is being maintained,” said Clark.
Meanwhile, Wilburn doesn’t see a useful purpose for the tennis court or gazebo. “The tennis court is no longer in use and it’s no longer a gazebo, it’s a concrete,” he noted.
The Board of Aldermen are scheduled to take up the slab issue during their next October 2 meeting. Clark said he expects the owners of the vacant property to be represented.
