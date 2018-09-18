Pass Christian ‘principal swap’ brings new experiences

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - Students in Pass Christian saw a new face as their principal when they arrived at school Tuesday morning.
The district’s school administrators all participated in a day-long exercise called a 'principal swap’ to learn at a different level.
It’s not every day Dr. Robyn Killebrew works with students on word problems like this with K-3 students. For Mandy Lacy, the words SAT and ACT aren’t words used every day in the classroom.
Killebrew, principal at Pass Christian High, and Lacy, principal at Delisle Elementary, essentially traded places for the day. Dr. Killebrew’s focus is usually on the end result: graduation. Tuesday was all about the foundation.
“Watching the teachers teaching the students how to read," she said of her experiences during the day. “I was also in a math classroom a little earlier, and watching them use manipulatives was really neat," she added. "It was really nice to see the beginning for our students.”
It was the total opposite for Lacy, who has spent all 17 years of her career in education at the elementary level.
“For me to come up to this level of instruction and see what we’re preparing our students for. You know we are the foundation to get them to the flagship of our district, which is our high school," said Lacy.
She came across some familiar faces throughout the day. “Several have come up to me and said do you remember me? It’s definitely exciting to come back and see how far they’ve come," she said.
This one-day exercise is one both principals believe will have lasting effects for the district. “To be able for us to truly collaborate really requires us to understand what goes on in the other buildings. So there’s no better way to do that than to walk the walk," said Lacy.
“We’re all in one place getting to see the different schematics of each school. We can enter into the conversation so its really nice," said Killebrew.
This was the first time Pass Christian schools have done a ‘principal swap.’
