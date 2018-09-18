Operation Homefront accepting 2019 ‘Military Child of the Year’ nominations

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Operation Homefront, the national nonprofit that supports military families, is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Military Child of the Year Award.
The annual awards will recognize seven outstanding young people ages 13 to 18 who are legal dependents of a service member or military retiree. Six Military Child of the Year® recipients will represent a branch of the armed forces — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard — demonstrating resiliency, leadership, and achievement during their parents’ military service.
The organization is also taking applications for the 2019 Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation.
The seventh award, the Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation, is presented by global technology and consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional, or global challenge.
All awards will be presented at a recognition gala April 18, 2019, in the nation’s capital. All seven Military Child of the Year Award recipients will be flown with a parent or guardian to Washington, D.C., and recognized at the April 18 gala, where they will receive $10,000 each and a laptop computer.
“As we have seen for the past decade of awards ceremonies we have hosted, military kids are known for having a strong inner compass that guides them to lead, to volunteer, and to serve others and their communities. I encourage those in the military community and beyond to consider nominating a military child for this national level recognition of exceptional service," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront.
Nominations are open through December 5. To nominate a child and for more details about the award and qualifications, visit www.militarychildoftheyear.org.
