Mother Nature did not get the memo about fall

We are going to see some scattered showers Tuesday, so you may want your umbrella, just in case. Our rain chances will hold at 30% for the week and into the weekend. Early in the week, we are going to be hottest with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values in the 100 to 112 range. Our temperatures will decrease slightly to ‘not as hot’ falling closer to our averages of the mid 80s.