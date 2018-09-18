Mother Nature did not get the memo about fall

The calendar may say only five more days until fall, but mother nature did not get the memo. It is going to be hot and feel even hotter over the next couple of days. There is slightly good news: it won’t be as hot toward the end of the week.
We are going to see some scattered showers Tuesday, so you may want your umbrella, just in case. Our rain chances will hold at 30% for the week and into the weekend. Early in the week, we are going to be hottest with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values in the 100 to 112 range. Our temperatures will decrease slightly to ‘not as hot’ falling closer to our averages of the mid 80s.
In the tropics, the remnants of Isaac continue to fall apart, and Joyce is a tropical depression expected to become a remnant low. Hurricane season lasts through the end of November.