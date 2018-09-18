Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy and hot with a chance of PM thunderstorms

Another rather hot day for the mid-September is expected on Tuesday. However the duration of the hotter temperatures could be shortened by a few pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Any one storm may be locally strong, with wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph, dangerous lightning, and torrential rainfall. Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s with a heat index of 105 to 110+.
Thanks nearby high pressure, a hot pattern continues into midweek. But, maybe less heat and more rain by late-week into the weekend thanks to winds off the Gulf. In the tropics, keeping an eye on the Remnants of Isaac in the Caribbean Sea which could near the Gulf of Mexico later this week. At this time, there are no tropical threats to South MS over the next five days.