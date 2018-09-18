McDaniel: Most misconduct allegations “absolutely fabricated”

“I’m tired of all these made up scandals frankly,” the U.S. Senate candidate said to Fischer when asked about a sexual misconduct allegation launched against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “We have a system where Judge Kavanaugh is obviously well suited for, and they’re going to drag something up even theoretically, allegedly from all those years ago that all of a sudden disqualifies this man. All of a sudden, he’s a terrible human being. No not a chance. I don’t fall for it anymore. I hope the American people aren’t falling for it. These allegations 99% of the time are just absolutely fabricated.”