The heat and humidity will help a few storms develop

It’s another day of oppressive heat and humidity! We’ll warm up into the mid 90s, but it’s still going to feel like 105-110 this afternoon. Take it easy and drink plenty of water if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. Thanks to this heat and humidity, a few showers and storms will pop up today. Some could produce heavy rain, and it may cool us off slightly.
Much of the rain will be gone after the sunset. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
We’ll remain very hot and humid on Wednesday and Thursday, but a bit of a cool down arrives by the end of the week. Highs will fall into the upper 80s by the weekend, just in time for the first day of fall on Saturday.
The tropics are winding down at the moment. The remnants of Isaac in the Caribbean are extremely unlikely to redevelop. There are no threats for South Mississippi at this time.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.