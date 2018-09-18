Car towed from Edgewater Mall may have been stolen, police say

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police are looking for a suspect involved in an auto theft from Edgewater Mall in early September.
Using what appears to be a red truck, police say the suspect towed a black 2005 Ford Expedition from the mall’s parking lot on Sept. 5.
Police later discovered that the tow was not authorized by Edgewater Mall nor the owner of the Expedition. The car is currently listed as a stolen vehicle.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident or any other incident should contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
