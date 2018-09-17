8-yr-old boy in need gets handicapped accessible van

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Transporting Jordan Graham had become a labor of love for his mom, Pat Graham. Taking her growing 8-year-old son to the doctor and school meant lifting him, and his wheelchair, into her van.
This week, the Graham’s had their vehicle returned to them, after a full handicap accessible conversion.
After our story about Jordan aired in July, the Mississippi Department Of Rehabilitation Services determined that the Graham’s need was great enough to convert their Chrysler van. It now has a ramp where Jordan can be rolled right in behind his mom.
“It has the lift connections inside where I can hook his chair up where he will not move and go anywhere," said Pat. "The chair is stabilized and I can just roll him in and lock him down.”
The state covered the full price of the van conversion, making life much easier for the Graham family.
“I will not have to lift him or be afraid that I’m going to drop him or hurt him, or worry about having to life his wheelchair," said Pat.
A GoFundMe campaign also went into helping the family raise money, which Pat said she will put toward paying off the principal of her newly converted minivan.
She said she can’t express how much gratitude she has for state programs designed to help the physically challenged, and to perfect strangers who stepped up in their time of need.
If you or someone is in need of a handicapped accessible van, you can visit the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services website or reach them by phone at 1-800-443-1000.
