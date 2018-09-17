We’ve been mispronouncing Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen’s names this whole time

FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo., Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer cried during an interview Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music as she shared thoughts on the 2017 concert in England, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people. She said that terrorists “want you to be afraid,” adding that those who just heard about it in the news had moved on. But for her and others, the challenge became just to “live in the moment” and not be overwhelmed by fear. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) (Chris Pizzello)