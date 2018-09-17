Watching Isaac’s Remnants approach Gulf of Mexico this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Watching the remnants of Isaac in the Caribbean closely.
On Monday, the remnants appear to just be a disorganized disturbance near Jamaica. But, these remnants will move toward the Gulf this week, possibly becoming a depression or a storm.
“Still too much uncertainty to tell where the remnants will ultimately go or if the remnants will even make it to the Gulf in the first place,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “But, we will be watching closely and will not let it catch us off-guard if it develops.”
“Our main computer models for forecasting, the GFS and the European models, both do not show any significant rainfall impacts to any portion of the U.S. Gulf Coast this week as a direct result of these remnants," Williams said.
The month of September is when the peak of hurricane season occurs. So be sure to stay tuned for updates as we track this tropical disturbance approaching the Gulf this week.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.