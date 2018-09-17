Very hot Monday across the South Mississippi area

Look for the hot conditions to continue on Monday with highs mostly in the mid 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Heat index will reach about 110 degrees. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
Thanks to northerly wind and high pressure aloft, a hot pattern continues into midweek. But, maybe less heat and more rain by late-week thanks to winds off the Gulf.
In the tropics, Florence continues to soak the east U.S. with heavy rainfall and flooding. Joyce remains no threat to land in the east Atlantic Ocean. And keeping an eye on the Remnants of Isaac in the Caribbean Sea which could near the Gulf of Mexico later this week. At this time, there are no tropical threats to South MS over the next five days.