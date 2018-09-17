The relentless heat and humidity continues

It’s another day of oppressive heat and humidity. Highs will easily reach the mid 90s this afternoon, and it’s going to feel like 105-110 during the peak heating of the day. Have plenty of water nearby if you need to be outside, and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon and early evening.
We’ll remain warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s.
We have a sightly better chance for showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’s still going to feel like the triple digits. Rain chances will increase later this week, and highs will drop near 90.
The tropics are winding down a bit. Tropical Depression Florence will continue to weaken as it moves to the northeast. The remnants of Isaac are still moving through the Caribbean. While redevelopment is looking very unlikely, it is something we are keeping an eye on this week.
