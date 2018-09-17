Ocean Springs Swingster property to be revamped as mixed-use development

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Two coast developers plan to turn the old Swingster property in Ocean Springs into a mixed use development.
On Monday, Jackson County supervisors approved a $850,000 thousand bid from John Oropesa and Jim Hardin of OHOS Land, LLC.
Plans for the land on Government Street could include, retail, restaurants even lodging. The deal is set to close in 60 days.
“It will definitely be something that our community will be proud of. We see it as an opportunity to extend the great things happening on the west end of Government Street towards the east," said Opresa and Hardin. "We’re excited to be a part of it.”
In the meantime, there will be some activity on the site in October and November.
Supervisors gave the City of Ocean Springs approval to use the Swingster site for additional parking during Cruisin' the Coast and the Peter Anderson festival.
