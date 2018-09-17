New bridge marker honors legacy of Jackson County war hero

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - The bridge crossing into Moss Point has been named after Private Jack Hanson since it was built 35 years ago. Now, a marker is in place at the foot of the bridge making sure people know Hanson’s name and his heroic sacrifice.
On Sunday, Army Private First Class Jack G. Hanson was recognized for the military service that earned him a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart.
Hanson, an Escatawpa native, was only 20 years old when he was killed in 1951 while fighting for his country in the Korean War. His family and friends, along with other veterans, gathered at the foot of the Highway 613 bridge Sunday, to honor Hanson and make sure his legacy was carried down to future generations.
A ceremony was held to place a marker at the foot of the bridge, which has served as a memorial to Hanson since 1983.
Hanson's cousin Mark Knighten and state representative Jeramey Anderson worked to get the marker placed so that people would not only know the bridge's name but know the story behind its namesake.
“Nobody knew who Jack Hanson was. The Congressional Medal of Honor is a big, big deal, and it was only proper to honor him and put that sign there to let everybody know he was one of us, a Jackson Countian, a Mississippian, who gave his life,” said Knighten.
The ceremony told the story of Jack Hanson's heroic service where he sacrificed his own life while fighting the enemy during a lone-man defense that saved countless of his fellow soldiers' lives.
"He was the person who stayed with the machine gun during the Korean War fighting with a machine gun, pistol, and a machete until running out of ammunition," said the soldier's niece Caryn Hanson. "Because he stayed and fought as long as he could, a lot of other people in his infantry were able to escape."
The new signage marking the Jack G. Hanson Memorial Bridge as one that remembers a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient can be seen at the foot of the bridge on the north side, in front of Pelican Landing.
