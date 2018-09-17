Family remembers shooting victim as a loving father with a big smile

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs family is trying to come to terms with the sudden death of Troy Taylor,
a young father who was shot and killed on Saturday.
A lifelong resident of Ocean Springs, Troy is being remembered by his family as a wonderful father who always had a smile on his face. “He was a man who went out of his way to make others smile”, said his cousin, who called Troy the “joker of the family.”
It’s a smile Troy’s parents would do anything to see again. Troy was killed in the parking lot outside Kahuna’s Bar and Grill in the early-morning hours of Saturday.
Describing Troy through their tears, his family talked about a man who was the apple of his mother’s eye, his father’s best friend and the protective brother to two adoring sisters. They described what a great father Troy was to his own son and daughter, both of whom look so much like their dad.
Now, the close-knit Taylor family is in more pain than they ever could have imagined.
“Troy is at peace, but this person, he left us to deal with the pain. We didn’t do nothing to him but we’re paying for what he did. Whatever him and Troy had had nothing to do with us," said Troy’s cousin Zenobia James-Free.
Troy’s dad is doing his best to stay strong for the entire family.
His voice cracked as he wiped tears from his eyes. “We’re going through a lot. Mostly dealing with everything with my wife. She’s the one that’s taking it to heart the most," said Wallace Taylor. “I’m not saying I don’t miss my son. I love my son dearly.”
“Who gets ready to bury their baby boy, their only boy? We bury our parents. We don’t bury our children," said James-Free.
Malinda Tennort is behind bars, charged with Troy’s murder. Police have not said what role they believe she played in the shooting. They are still looking for Deshaude Jones. Investigators say Troy was talking to a friend outside the bar when Jones came around the corner and shot him.
With one person facing murder charges and police still searching for a second suspect, Troy’s family says they are struggling to be forgiving.
“I’m a sympathetic person, but I don’t have any sympathy for him at this point,” said James-Free. “I hope that I change. I woke up yesterday with anger. When you lose somebody, you already have pain. But the anger that you get that’s so senselessly, that’s where I’m at. And I don’t like that. I don’t like that feeling. It’s not a good feeling."
Troy’s dad echoed his cousin’s tone, saying he hoped justice was served for the person who shot his only son. “I don’t feel sorry for him. I wish he’d rot in hell. He deserves everything he gets,” said Wallace Taylor.
Adding to the family’s pain, they are now trying to figure out how to afford to bury Troy. It’s an expense the family never could have expected. And one that has taught them the most heartbreaking lesson ever.
“We need to get (life) insurance for our children,” said James-Free. “We don’t think we need insurance for our children, but we’re here with no insurance for (Troy). He’s 25. Why does he need (life) insurance? But we need to be more responsible in that aspect. We’re getting ready to do a fish fry, we’ve set up a Go Fund Me account and we’ve set up an account at Hancock Whitney (Bank) to try and bury my cousin’s boy, their baby, and we shouldn’t have to do this.”
Troy’s sister set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for her brother’s funeral. To donate to it, click HERE. Donations can also be made at any Hancock Whitney Bank under the account name Troy Taylor Benefit Fund.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Deshaude Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.
