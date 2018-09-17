Downtown Wiggins trying to survive in shadow of highway retail area

WIGGINS, MS (WLOX) - Pine Hill is arguably the centerpiece of downtown Wiggins, but it’s struggling in the shadow of the growing retail area along Highway 49.
However, there are retailers on the historic strip who are determined to re-create the past to secure the future of their city.
Southern Turnings is the retail template for what developers want Pine Hill to showcase. Jane Ann Maddox has owned the business for almost a year.
“I just like being a part of putting a breath of life back into downtown Wiggins,” she said. “I’m a local, hometown girl. My mom had a dress shop at the top of Pine Hill for 18 years. It was called Burchfield’s.”
Now her coffee shop and everything else store is the center of attention for community gatherings, but she wants more businesses to thrive.
“I think that once your downtown is viable, it reflects the entire city and even our county,” she said. Betsy Rowell, the executive director of the Stone County Economic Development Partnership, said a vibrant downtown has its place along with the big retail development.
“It’s a great balance between the commercial with celebrating the history here,” she said.
Rowell added that amenities like Flint Creek Water Park are major draws that can lead people to downtown. “When you talk about your special events and the things that make you who you are, unique in every way, people are looking for that downtown experience,” she said.
The area still faces many issues. Buildings are crumbling and some shops have just locked up and left without even bothering to remove inventory. Roswell believes growth can’t depend on city leadership.
“It must be a grassroots effort,” she said. “It can’t be top down. We don’t have the vision from the top down for it.”
Rowell said the entire county will be going through a community asset mapping project with the Mississippi Development Authority to help plan future growth. She added that the Main Street program is a great system of support, but said it was characterized by some early in the process as a system that was too controlling, which, she says, is not the case.
Like Southern Turnings, Nana’s Girls Imagery is a relative newcomer to Pine Hill. Co-owner Chris Holliman chuckled when asked how her business is going. “It’s Wiggins. It’s hard. It takes a little time. But it’s a lot better,” she said. “We haven’t even hit the two-year mark yet.”
Co-owner Amanda Parker said the slow pace isn’t enough to make her want to move to the bigger commercial district. “We like the small-town feel,” she said, “the nostalgia of, you know, Pine Hill.”
Added Holliman, “People like to come here and get handmade items that they can’t go to Walmart and get.”
