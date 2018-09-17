Congressional candidate Jeramey Anderson kicks off campaign tour

Congressional candidate Jeramey Anderson kicks off campaign tour
By Lindsay Knowles and Karen Abernathy | September 17, 2018 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:58 AM

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - South Mississippi Congressional Candidate Jeramey Anderson kicked off his campaign tour Sunday in his hometown.

Anderson started "The People's Tour" at Moss Point's Riverfront Park, the first of many stops he'll make over the next week.

Anderson plans to visit the 14 Mississippi counties that make up the 4th congressional district during his seven-day bus tour.

Come wind down with us as we get ready to gear up for #ThePeoplesTour! Happening in 10 minutes at Rovira Realty in Moss Point! #Onward

Posted by Jeramey Anderson for Congress on Sunday, September 16, 2018

The 26-year-old has served more than five years in the State House of Representatives and now has his sights set on the November general election. He will face off against Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo and reform party candidate LaJena Sheets.

Anderson says the goal of the tour is to get to know the citizens of South Mississippi and to bring political power back to the people.

"I try my very best not to be partisan on issues and, at the same time, making sure those issues resonate with the people I represent," he said. "That's what this tour is about. It's not about Democrats, not about Republicans; it's about sitting down with people and getting to know their needs. I always say I'm not interested in telling you what I can do for you. I'm more interested in sitting down and you tell me what you need me to do for you."

The tour dates run through Sept. 22, ending with a rally in Harrison County next Saturday.

The People's Tour Promotional Video

The People's Tour Promotional Video is LIVE! It's tour time folks!!! Keep up with all the action via social media @JerameyForMS. We hope to see you at one of our many events over the next week in any of our fourteen counties. Get full tour schedule and #ThePeoplesTour updates, photos and moments captured as we visit with the great people of Mississippi's 4th Congressional District. www.jerameyformississippi.com/thepeoplestour

Posted by Jeramey Anderson for Congress on Saturday, September 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.