Congressional candidate Jeramey Anderson kicks off campaign tour

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - South Mississippi Congressional Candidate Jeramey Anderson kicked off his campaign tour Sunday in his hometown.
Anderson started "The People's Tour" at Moss Point's Riverfront Park, the first of many stops he'll make over the next week.
Anderson plans to visit the 14 Mississippi counties that make up the 4th congressional district during his seven-day bus tour.
The 26-year-old has served more than five years in the State House of Representatives and now has his sights set on the November general election. He will face off against Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo and reform party candidate LaJena Sheets.
Anderson says the goal of the tour is to get to know the citizens of South Mississippi and to bring political power back to the people.
"I try my very best not to be partisan on issues and, at the same time, making sure those issues resonate with the people I represent," he said. "That's what this tour is about. It's not about Democrats, not about Republicans; it's about sitting down with people and getting to know their needs. I always say I'm not interested in telling you what I can do for you. I'm more interested in sitting down and you tell me what you need me to do for you."
The tour dates run through Sept. 22, ending with a rally in Harrison County next Saturday.
