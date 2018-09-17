Congressional candidate Jeramey Anderson kicks off campaign tour

"I try my very best not to be partisan on issues and, at the same time, making sure those issues resonate with the people I represent," he said. "That's what this tour is about. It's not about Democrats, not about Republicans; it's about sitting down with people and getting to know their needs. I always say I'm not interested in telling you what I can do for you. I'm more interested in sitting down and you tell me what you need me to do for you."