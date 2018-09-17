ATV accident in Harrison County leaves woman hospitalized

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A woman was flown to the hospital after an ATV accident in West Harrison County.
On Sunday morning, two people were riding an ATV when it rolled in a wooded area near W. Malley Road, Fire Chief Pat Sullivan stated. He noted that the people used a cell phone to call for help and alert the rescue teams.
Search teams from the Harrison County Sheriffs Dept. W. Harrison, Lizana, and The Harrison County Fire Services, and K-9 search dogs from Gulf Coast Search and Rescue responded to the scene.
After a two hour search, the victims of the accident were located by searchers and treated on scene by AMR crews and staff with the medical helicopter.
According to Chief Sullivan, a woman was flown to a trauma center in Mobile, AL.
