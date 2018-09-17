ATV accident in Harrison County leaves woman hospitalized

Rescue 5, a medical helicopter, responding to the scene of an ATV accident in West Harrison County.
September 16, 2018 at 9:07 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 9:10 PM

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A woman was flown to the hospital after an ATV accident in West Harrison County.

On Sunday morning, two people were riding an ATV when it rolled in a wooded area near W. Malley Road, Fire Chief Pat Sullivan stated. He noted that the people used a cell phone to call for help and alert the rescue teams.

Search teams from the Harrison County Sheriffs Dept. W. Harrison, Lizana, and The Harrison County Fire Services, and K-9 search dogs from Gulf Coast Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

After a two hour search, the victims of the accident were located by searchers and treated on scene by AMR crews and staff with the medical helicopter.

According to Chief Sullivan, a woman was flown to a trauma center in Mobile, AL.

A helicopter responding to an ATV accident in West Harrison County. (Photo Source: Harrison County Fire Dept.)

