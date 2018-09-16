WLOX Editorial: State auditor is right, development grant should be paid back

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It is not uncommon for state governments to incent businesses to locate and create new jobs within their state. We agree with using this tool for economic development in Mississippi. It can lead to a great return on investment. However, the people who get the money must hold up their end of the bargain.
The Mississippi State Auditor says an Ohio business, Payliance Inc, accepted $174,000 in grant money in 2010 promising to hire at least 60 workers in Mississippi. The state says that company never submitted anything to prove it hired anybody. Eight years later, the company is long gone from Mississippi. No jobs, no positive economic impact and no return of the money.
We agree with the state auditor’s contention they owe the money back with interest. This Ohio company shouldn’t be able to take the money and run. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
