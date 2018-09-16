A sizzling hot end to the weekend

The heat and humidity are back today! Highs will reach the mid 90s, and it’s going to feel like 100-110 this afternoon. Most of us will remain dry, but a pop-up shower or storm is possible.
It will remain warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s.
We’ll be back in the mid 90s on Monday with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Rain chances will increase a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s.
Florence has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but it is still bringing tons of rain to the East Coast. The remnants of Isaac are moving through the Caribbean, and the chance for redevelopment is low. However, we’re still going to keep an eye on it this week.
