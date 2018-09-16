Route 32 in Biloxi given new life and new destination

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Coast Transit Authority’s struggling route along Popp’s Ferry Road has been given new life, and residents are celebrating.
Route 32 was on the chopping block. But a joint effort between Biloxi and D’Iberville officials have brought it back and then some.
“We listened to the citizens,” said Councilman Kenny Glavan. “They came to the council meetings. They pleaded with us to find a way to continue it a little bit longer, that they believed that the ridership will increase. And we found that solution.”
The original route was started on a trial basis in December, but CTA cited poor ridership - less than the required average of seven riders per hour.
But Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming, who initiated meetings with D’Iberville officials, said the numbers were misleading.
“If you wipe out the first couple of months and you look at the fifth and sixth month, those numbers started to grow,” he said. “And so, the trend was increasing.”
Now, the route will begin at the Margaret Sherry Memorial Library and go directly to the Promenade in D’Iberville.
And that, Deming said, will make a difference.
“Giving riders an opportunity to get into the Promenade, do some shopping, do some eating, and get jobs in those areas, I think that’s going to stimulate ridership even more,” he said.
Before the move, it was too complicated for regular riders.
“You have to go on Popp’s Ferry Road to Pass Road and then take the D’Iberville bus down at the Biloxi Transit Center,” said Sophie Roboubiat, who rides the route several times a week. “This way, we'll get over there so easily.”
Roboubiat said she’s appreciative of the effort, but she added she thinks it should have been done from the beginning.
“I felt that they knew, or should have known, the route should have connected with D’Iberville first,” she said. “That was job one. And that they didn’t do that. And they were telling us they were going to close it down.”
Extending the route for six months will cost about $33,000. Biloxi will pay two thirds of the money, and D’Iberville will be responsible for the balance.
