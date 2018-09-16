Patrick Mahomes breaks Peyton Manning’s record

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Just three games as an NFL starting quarterback former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes is already in the NFL record book.
Mahomes has thrown for 10 touchdowns in the first two games of the season. Which puts him ahead of NFL greats Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Charley Johnson.
All also had nine touchdowns through the first two games of the season.
Less than 24 hours ago, Patrick Mahomes record for most passing yards in a game by a freshman was broken by Alan Bowman. Now, Mahomes has a new record.
