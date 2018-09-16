Flights between Gulfport and North Carolina delayed due to Florence

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - South Mississippi may have avoided Hurricane Florence but some travelers along the Coast are still being affected by the storm’s impact.
Some flights to the East Coast out of Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport have been canceled due to the storm. On Sunday, American Airlines flight 5538 to Charlotte, NC was canceled. That flight was set to leave at 7:24 a.m. out of Gulfport.
American Airlines flight 5114, which was set to arrive from Charlotte at 3:37 p.m. Sunday, has also been delayed. Another American Airlines flight to Charlotte scheduled to leave at 4:08 p.m. Sunday has also been delayed.
Florence has weakened to a tropical depression, but its rains continue to bring flood conditions to the Carolinas and neighboring states. Those conditions are expected to continue for the next several days.
The Gulfport airport keeps an updated list of arrivals and departures. To check flights that are set to arrive or depart, visit their flight tracker HERE.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.