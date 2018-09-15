William Carey University dedicates newest building Scianna Hall

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It’s another step in the growing medical city at Tradition. William Carey University has dedicated its newest building: Scianna Hall.
“This is another step in the development that we envisioned years ago when we first located at Tradition,” said William Carey University President Dr. Tommy King. “We were the first to locate here, expressing our faith in the development.”
It is named after one of the university’s biggest benefactors: Chuck Scianna.
“When the tornado hit Hattiesburg and demolished the main campus, I got a call from God, not on the telephone, but an urge to do something,” Scianna said. “And Dr. King decided he should put our name on something here, and I’m really honored. And I don’t deserve this honor.”
Scianna, a Texas resident and Bay St. Louis native, said he doesn’t give money away. He invests, but not just for a monetary return.
“This was an opportunity to give back,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to invest in the state of Mississippi. An opportunity to invest in the young people. And it’s one of the best investments you can make.”
The two-story, 18,000-square foot building, includes a large conference center that can be used by the community. Upstairs are classrooms, a student lounge and a state-of-the-art chemistry laboratory.
The benefit goes beyond just having more space to nursing student Justin Smith.
“The ability to use it as a stepping stone and advance without having to leave home and go somewhere else, and be able to stay on the Coast, and contribute to the Coast and the community is much greater because of this building,” he said.
The Tradition campus opened its school of pharmacy two months ago, and the pharmacy building will be dedicated sometime in October.
