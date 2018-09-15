Weather delays, bye weeks headline week five of the Friday Night Football Showdown

Between ten teams taking by weeks to rest up for district play, and several Friday contests experiencing extended weather delays, week five of the 2018 high school football season on the Coast will be remembered by many for what didn’t happen.
But as for what did? A few area squads picked up crucial wins as district play inches closer and closer.
Thanks in large part to a first half aerial assault by Dalyn Anderson, Harrison Central (3-1) held on to a 21-10 win over George County (1-4). The senior quarterback accounted for two touchdowns, and the Red Rebels also found the end zone just before halftime thanks to a fake field goal pass to Kendrick Shields.
After a 90 minute weather delay, Biloxi and Northshore (LA) finally squared off in a heated battle. The Indians took the Panthers to overtime, but Northshore prevailed on a quick touchdown pass to win 13-10.
Looking to snap a 19-game losing streak, Bay High trailed by just one point going into halftime against South Jones. However, they fell short of bringing home a win on Homecoming night, falling to the Braves 35-20.
Hancock’s dynamic offense went cold against Lakeshore (LA), falling to the Titans 28-7.
Vancleave bounced back from their week four heartbreaking loss in a big way, getting the 21-7 road win over Perry Central.
Playing in the nightcap of the Timber Bowl, Moss Point fell to Wayne County 37-19, dropping their fourth-straight loss since the season opener.
Replicating their best start (3-1) since 2008, St. Patrick held off Sacred Heart to the tune of a 39-21 Homecoming victory.
