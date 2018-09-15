Out of the Darkness walk starts conversation on suicide

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Saturday wrapped up Suicide Prevention Week.
Nationwide, groups have been working to stop suicide, which takes the lives of thousands every year. On the Gulf Coast, the Mississippi chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention got people walking toward change.
Every step taken Saturday was a step toward getting the conversation started.
“Now we use his story to help others, to spread word and awareness. It is a problem," said Krissy Shaw, who walked Saturday for her nephew, Drake Swaford.
A step toward closure.
“Its still hard to believe that he’s gone. And that we did everything we could to help him, but it wasn’t enough," said Doris Sexton, who walked for her friend Hunter Compton.
A step toward the light.
Saturday’s Out of the Darkness Walk in Biloxi brought out hundreds of people, all of them impacted in some way by suicide.
“You meet people that they may have not mentioned that they lost someone to suicide or that they’re struggling themselves, so they’re becoming brave, and they’re getting the strength to do this, and its helping everyone involved," said Theresa Danko, walk chair for the event.
More people die by suicide every year in Mississippi than by homicide. Nationally, it’s the 10th leading cause of death. Startling statistics, but even more remarkable are the stories of those gone too soon.
“He was so much fun. He was crazy wild, loved life to the fullest, and honestly, that’s what was so strange about it is that he really did loved life, and then he took his life," said Sexton.
“He was like the light of the house. Come over, always loved fishing, always loved hunting, anything to do with outdoors, great with little kids. He just struggled," said Shaw.
Having to say goodbye too soon is what keeps friends and families moving forward to make a difference.
“Its nothing no parent should ever go through," said Patrilla Bates, who lost her daughter to suicide just a few months ago. “Find someplace to support suicide awareness. Get involved. To talk to somebody.”
”Don’t think you’re alone. Get help. Its okay. Its okay to ask for help," said Shaw.
The walk is just an extension of their overall dedication to be the voice that can save a life.
“Don’t give up. Don’t give up. Keep fighting. Keep fighting for that spirit to live, because there’s so much more," said Sexton.
If you need help or know someone who does, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 .
