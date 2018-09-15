One dead after overnight shooting at Ocean Springs bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - One man is dead after an overnight shooting at an Ocean Springs bar.
Police say it happened early Saturday morning at Kahuna’s Bar and Grill, which is on Hwy. 90 near the intersection Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground, barely breathing, in the bar’s back parking lot. Authorities say the man had a gunshot wound. Despite paramedics trying to revive him, he died shortly after they arrived.
Investigators questioned people at the scene and were able to develop a person of interest who goes by the name DJ. His whereabouts at this time are unknown but he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anybody with information about the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.