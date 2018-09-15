Jackson man arrested in Biloxi shooting case

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi police have arrested a Jackson man in connection with a shooting investigation.
Major Chris De Back reports Winston Lamar Thompson, 29, is charged with aggravated assault. The charge stems from a shooting that happened on Sept 10th at an apartment complex on Iberville Drive.
According to authorities, Thompson and the victim were arguing when Thompson reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the man.
“The victim was located with gunshots wounds to both legs,” said De Back. “Thomas was developed as a suspect through speaking with witnesses on scene.”
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Thompson was booked at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
