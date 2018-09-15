The heat is cranking up this weekend

Summer isn’t over! Highs today will be back in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like 100-105 this afternoon. An isolated shower and storm can’t be ruled out.
Tonight will be dry, but very warm with lows in the 70s.
The heat and humidity will be back on Sunday with the heat index over 100. Rain chances will be very slim on Sunday.
Florence has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it still iscausing significant flooding along the East Coast. It will slowly weaken into a depression by Sunday. Helene is still expected to move into the North Atlantic, and Joyce will remain out at sea. The remnants of Isaac are on track to move into the Caribbean.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.