Court documents reveal circumstances surrounding alleged murder of missing Biloxi woman

According to the Affidavit a man who knew Adams, Joel Weaver told investigators he picked Adams and Barnett up in a trailer park off of County Farm road on February 18, 2018. Barnett is believed to have been dropped off earlier in the day at that trailer park and met Barnett in a vacant trailer.



While in the vehicle leaving the trailer park Weaver said Barnett bit Adams on the arm twice leading Adams to hit her over the head with an object, and she was bleeding.



Shortly after Adams asked his friend to pull over on a gravel road. Adams and Barnett then allegedly walked into the woods together. Fifteen minutes later Adams came out of the woods without Barnett.



The court documents say Weaver took Adams back to his home, and there Adams told him he killed Barnett and put her in the water.



Following an interview with investigators, Weaver led authorities to the location where Barnett’s body was found on Aug. 31.



Adams is being held in the Harrison County Jail on one-million dollar bond.