Car left hanging from light pole after accident

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - It was quite a sight overnight on Pass Road in Gulfport. A car was almost completely parallel with a light pole and dangling by a wire.
Gulfport police are working the accident but couldn’t release much information.
Our crews drove by around 2:30 a.m. and saw a car left hanging by what looked to be a wire from a light pole and another light pole was knocked down.
Police told WLOX News Now the driver took off after the accident. No arrests have been made at this time.
Police report they are waiting on AT&T crews to ge to the scene before trying to get the car down.
