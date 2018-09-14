Two victims identified in Ocean Springs single-vehicle crash

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Ocean Springs officials identified the two victims involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday at 2:37 p.m as 24-year-old Rachel Byrd of Vancleave and 35-year-old Jonathan Fruth of Gulfport.
Officials say Melton Helton is currently in the intensive care unit at USA hospital in Mobile, AL.
Officers responded to a single vehicle crash at the CSX Bridge on Bienville Blvd in Ocean Springs. Police say the vehicle flipped over several times ejecting the driver and passengers out of the vehicle.
Crash Reconstruction Officers Sgt. Dye and Officer Pierce of the Ocean Springs Police Department arrived at the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.
Officers say, “there were three adult individuals in the vehicle (two males and one female) that were taking to area hospitals (two to Ocean Springs Hospital and one to Singing River).”
The crash is still under investigation.
