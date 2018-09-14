Sheriff: Father admits hitting infant who wouldn’t stop crying

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Harrison County father is behind bars, accused of severely beating his two-month-old.
Sheriff Troy Peterson said the infant was having difficulty breathing Thursday when first responders arrived at his home on Campbell Circle. The baby was immediately taken to Memorial Hospital, where doctors discovered the child had a severe head trauma.
While interviewing the infant's parents, the sheriff said Buddy Randall Cox, the 21-year old father of the baby, admitted to hitting the child several times out of anger because the child would not stop crying.
The two-month-old was flown by medical helicopter to USA Medical Center in Mobile, where he is now listed in critical condition.
Cox was arrested and is charged with one felony count of child abuse causing serious bodily harm. He is being held at Harrison County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
