Rain chances drop this weekend

All eyes are on the tropics, especially Florence as it near the North Carolina coast. Florence is a category two hurricane and forecast to make landfall along the Carolina Coast in the next 24 hours. Invest 95-L in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to continue moving WNW toward Texas, dumping a lot of rain over northern Mexico, Texas and western Louisiana. Tropical Storm Isaac is moving west, expected to downgrade to a tropical depression in the next 24 hours as it encounters shear in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Helene is chugging north at a very quick clip, 21 mph. Subtropical Storm Joyce will stay far out in the Atlantic.