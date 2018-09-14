Pascagoula adopts 2019 budget, includes tax increase

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - It’s a done deal. Come October 1, Pascagoula will operate on a new budget. It’s a slim budget that includes tax increases. City leaders officially voted in the 2019 fiscal year budget Thursday night. It passed with a 5-2 vote.
Clearly not everyone is on board. Councilmembers Matt Parker and Willie Jones asked the mayor and city manager to take another another look at the budget.
“It’s a $14.45 mill increase," said Lauri Ellen Smith with the City of Pascagoula. That increase brings the total millage rate for the city up to 56.50 mills.
Smith said more layoffs aren’t anticipated. To date, the city has eliminated 41 positions. That includes layoffs due to the $14 million budget deficit, unfilled positions and early retirement.
Previously voted on but included in this 2019 budget, merit raise freezes and increasing employee contribution for health insurance. The mayor also forfeited his salary amid the deficit.
But something positive that won’t cost the city a dime, the Pascagoula-Gautier School District has agreed to pay for new school crossing guards.
“The fact that the school board stepped up and took on the responsibility of those crossing guards, affected about a $100,000 savings," Smith said.
City leaders thanked residents for participating in what they call a hard decision.
Smith said, “But I think you will see moving forward. We’re going to work harder to explain to the public what it all means.”
The city does have a millage calculator on its website so residents can plug in the numbers and see how much more they’ll pay with this increase. Click here to view it.
