MDOC announces 2 new changes to improve prison system

Mississippi (WLOX) - Mississippi Department of Corrections’ commissioner announced the prison system is implementing 2 new changes.
Commissioner Hall said the changes include: a public mass notification system and additional razor wire installed at the facilities.
"We are constantly assessing our operations, looking at how we can do things more efficiently," Commissioner Hall said. "These changes do not mean we have done something wrong, but that we have identified areas where we can improve.
Notifications will be sent out during emergencies. The system is being set up at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville. The mass alert system will include Code Red and Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) to notify Greene County residents by landline phone or cell phone of emergency situations at the prisons.
Approximately 26,000 feet of razor wire has been installed around the top of all housing units, perimeter fences, and the inner main perimeter.
New Superintendent Joe Errington will discuss the changes and others at the meeting he will host at the prison on Tuesday.
“This administration is focused on being positive in everything we do,” Errington said. “Our supervisors will treat our staff in a professional and respectful manner. We are working hard to maintain a good relationship with the community through direct communications.”
