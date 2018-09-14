Hotter with a drier weather pattern starting this weekend

This afternoon, we expect a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. We are going to see a shift in our weather pattern. It is going to be drier, still hot and quite humid over the next few days.
Hurricane Florence made landfall this morning near Wrightsville Beach, NC. It is continuing to slowly move west and dump flooding rain across parts of Eastern North and South Carolina.
Invest 95-L is moving closer to the south Texas coast and also dumping rain throughout Texas, northern Mexico and coastal Louisiana. Isaac is now a Tropical Depression in the Caribbean. It is moving west, encountering wind shear, so it is forecast to stay a tropical depression if it holds together. Tropical Storm Helene is moving rapidly to the north heading toward Europe. Tropical Storm Joyce is expected to be short-lived and stay in the Atlantic.