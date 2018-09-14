Hot Friday with a few pop-up storms

Partly cloudy with a few pop-up thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Although severe weather is not anticipated a few storms could become strong with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain. High temperatures around 90 degrees and heat index up to 105 degrees.
Looks good for Friday Night Football with skies becoming mostly clear in the evening. A relatively dry pattern continues with high pressure over us into the weekend but it will be hot.
Meanwhile in the tropics, Florence pounding the Carolinas. Isaac rolling westward in the Caribbean. Helene and Joyce remain no U.S. threat. And the Gulf disturbance continues to bring heavy rain to Texas. No tropical threats to South MS over the next five days.