Gulfport leaders work to improve parks

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - City workers in Gulfport rolled up their sleeves and got to work Friday morning in an effort to beautify the city’s parks.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for office personnel, other managers, other supervisors to get out," said Gus Wesson, director of leisure services. “It gives them a chance to do some good things in the community, and to also see some issues that we may have at some parks and instead of just sitting at a desk not doing anything, it gives us a chance to get out and improve it.”
This is all part of a program that started back in July to get active here in South Mississippi. July was national Parks and Recreation Month, and a challenge to get moving got department heads thinking of a creative way to do that while bettering the area.
“Get in the flower beds, weed, mow, put new mulch out, to just make a statement in the community that we do care about our parks and we want a safe and friendly environment for kids to come and play in,” said Brittany Dyess, the city’s special events manager.
She hopes that this attempt to beautify a park in the city every other Friday will inspire residents to do their own improvements in the community. “They see that and then they’ll want to pick up trash and want to weed and take care of the environment that’s around them,” said Dyess.
Friday’s work took place at Gaston Point Park where city workers trimmed bushes, replenished mulch, and much more. If you would like to get involved in the effort, you can get updates and information from Gulfport Leisure Services at 228-868-5881.
