Former DMR director could go back to prison

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Newly unsealed court documents say Bill Walker has “failed to pay” $5,000 a month in restitution since being released from a federal prison. Consequently, the former Mississippi Department of Marine Resources executive director could be sent back to prison.
Walker returned to the federal courthouse in Gulfport Thursday and had a final revocation hearing set for next week. There’s a chance the former DMR director could be sent back to a federal prison after the September 19 revocation proceedings. Court papers say a return to prison is possible because not following the Schedule of Payments is a “supervised release violation”.
In February, United States District Judge Keith Starrett ruled on Walker’s request to have his restitution payments lowered. Starrett denied the request, saying, “No accounting was furnished showing that the Movant has made any significant effort to adjust his lifestyle to provide for payment of the Court ordered monetary sanctions.”
Walker went to jail in 2014 after admitting he defrauded the government. In November, 2017, the former DMR director left prison and started a supervised release. A month later, court papers say, Walker “was ordered, via his Schedule of Payments sheet, to pay his financial obligation at a rate of $5,000 per month.” Walker’s 2014 sentence included $572,000 in restitution, and a $125,000 fine.
In the February, 2018 court order, Starrett wrote, “Future payments made by William W. Walker shall be first applied toward his fine until such time the fine is paid in full. Following said payment of the fine in full, future payments should be paid toward the Restitution.”
