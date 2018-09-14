‘FLORIDA MAN IS HERE!!!!!’: Flag-waving, head-banging man defies Florence

(RNN) – A Florida man, who gleefully identifies as such, is in South Carolina facing down a hurricane with head banging, heavy metal and an American flag.
Lane Pittman drew attention during Hurricane Matthew two years ago for grabbing the stars and stripes, standing outside his Jacksonville home in boxer shorts, and letting the winds whip by him to a soundtrack of Slayer’s “Raining Blood.”
On Friday he was in Myrtle Beach, SC, at it again.
“YOU ARE WEAK AND SMALL FLORENCE!!!!!” Pittman wrote on his Twitter account, @TheBigGuy904. “FLORIDAM MAN IS HERE!!!!! Slayer.”
He added the hashtags #rainingblood, @getatme and #turnup.
In the new video, as in the original, he defies hurricane-force winds in nothing but his skivvies, banging his head and waving the American flag as “Raining Blood” plays over it all.
It had been viewed 115,000 times by Friday evening, and gotten 1,400 retweets and 2,700 likes.
His original Matthew video was watched more than three-and-a-half million times on YouTube.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.