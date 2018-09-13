TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane blocked in Harrison County after wreck on I-10

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities are working a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 that is causing major traffic delays.
It happened just before 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 28, which is close to County Farm Road. Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us that one of the eastbound lanes is still blocked.
It’s not clear exactly how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.
A Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic camera shows what appears to be three vehicles in the median. To watch that camera and keep an eye on traffic, click HERE.
We will continue to update this story as new details unfold.
