Pascagoula bait shop wins $10,000 grant to expand

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - A Pascagoula business up and running for just a few months has plans to expand thank to a grant.
We first told you about CJ’s Bait & Tackle back in July. The father-son duo opened a solar powered shop at Beach Park. Owner Chris Jones said his wife discovered a grant contest through Nav.com. They applied, and won!
“So we’re going to outfit this trailer with the ability to be 100 percent off grid, all the time, and be able to run the freezer, the air conditioner, and all of the implements that it requires. The other thing we’re going to be doing is go ahead and purchase a commercial ice machine," Chris said.
You can catch CJ’s Bait & Tackle on the weekends. Click here to visit their Facebook page.
