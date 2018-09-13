Multiple structure fires sparked by gas line failure in towns south of Boston

(RNN) – A suspected mass gas line failure has sparked dozens of house fires in a string of communities in Massachusetts.
The Mass State Police are evacuating multiple neighborhoods in the towns of Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover, south of Boston.
“Far too early to speculate on cause,” the state police tweeted. “Joint investigation will be conducted when situation is stabilized.”
The Lawrence Eagle-Tribune newspaper reported that as many as 50 fires were being fought in the three towns.
A spokesman for the Andover Police Department told the paper it was “some kind of gas issue” causing the fires.
Dramatic videos showed multiple structures engulfed in flames in the area.
Residents are being advised to leave their home if they smell gas.
